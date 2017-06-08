Frankie Edgar Fires Back at Cub Swanson: ‘I Beat Him Pretty Soundly’

Frankie Edgar has responded to Cub Swanson with a dose of reality.

Much has been made over who should get the first crack at Max Holloway’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. Edgar’s case is that he’s 7-1 in his last eight outings and he’s beaten top ranked competition. Swanson feels he should get the shot because Edgar has had too many title fights.

“The Answer” recently appeared on the “Fight Society” podcast to respond to Swanson (via FOX Sports):

“First off, I beat Cub pretty soundly not too long ago and then right after that Max beat him pretty soundly. I don’t want to talk junk but I’ll just put facts. He lost to me, he lost to Max and then he beat guys that aren’t even in the top 20 when you compare that to what I’ve done. Since I fought Cub, I’ve beaten [Chad] Mendes, Urijah [Faber], Jeremy Stephens, Yair [Rodriguez] and I had that one loss to Aldo. He’s got a pretty bad loss to Max and then he’s beaten some guys that I don’t know their names.”

Edgar submitted Swanson back in Nov. 2014, while Holloway submitted “Killer” in April 2015. Since the losses, Swanson has gone on a four-fight winning streak.