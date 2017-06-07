Frankie Edgar: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Max Holloway in Hawaii’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Frankie Edgar
Frankie Edgar wouldn’t mind going into hostile territory for another shot at featherweight gold.

“The Answer” has been calling for the next shot at Max Holloway’s 145-pound gold. He’s gone as far as to dismiss Cub Swanson as a possibly contender due to his resume and the fact that he’s lost to both Edgar and Holloway.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Edgar said he’s Holloway’s best option if he wants to truly test himself:

“I’ve been fighting the best competition fight after fight only high ranked guys. I’m the only one Max hasn’t fought yet. If Max wants to be this dominant champion and clear the division he would have to face me. I’d imagine he would want to test himself against someone like myself and not someone he has already finished.”

Edgar is looking to hold gold once again and he’s willing to go to Holloway’s hometown to do so.

“I saw Max says he’d like to add another former champ to his list. I wouldn’t mind fighting in Hawaii and conquering the king in his own land.”

