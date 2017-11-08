Frankie Edgar Injured, Out of UFC 218 Title Bout With Max Holloway

Frankie Edgar won’t be challenging Max Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title in December.

Combate first reported that Edgar is out of the title fight due to an injury. Holloway vs. Edgar was set to headline UFC 218 inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 2.

This was set to be Holloway’s first defense of the undisputed featherweight title. No replacement opponent has been announced. The man who Holloway last beat, Jose Aldo, took to Twitter to issue a challenge:

“Hey (Max Holloway), I want my title back. I deserve the rematch. Let’s make this happen UFC.”