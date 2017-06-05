Frankie Edgar: ‘I’ve Been Trying to Get This Title Shot For so Long’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: Michael Bacos

Frankie Edgar is calling for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title shot.

This past Saturday night (June 3) Jose Aldo and Max Holloway went one-on-one in a unification featherweight title bout. Holloway became the undisputed 145-pound title holder via third-round TKO.

Backstage at UFC 212, Edgar told the media that he’s been vying for another title opportunity (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve been trying to get this title shot for so long. Sometimes things are out of my hands. Sometimes I drop the ball in a fight and didn’t get it. Right now I need to worry about things I can do and not what everybody else is doing.”

There may not be a day that passes without someone asking Edgar about a potential change in weight class. “The Answer” feels there’s unfinished business at 145 pounds.

“I’ve been fighting the best guys since I got here, and that’s what I want to do. I want to look back on my career and say I fought the absolute best from every division that I could. I don’t want to lose sight on 145 just yet.”

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 213 Video Promo Featuring Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko

0
It may not be Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title. Or Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt. But UFC 213...
video

Heavyweight Chase Sherman Inks new Deal With UFC

0
Despite receiving mostly bad news over the past few days, the UFC is still working to keep the roster happy. Heavyweight Chase Sherman, who earned...
Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell Responds to Tito Ortiz, Says He’s Never Changed

0
The social media back-and-forth between former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz continued Monday, as "The Iceman" responded to comments made by Ortiz. The...

War Machine Gets Thirty-Six to Life for Sexual Assault of Christy Mack, Other Charges

0
The ongoing saga of former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter War Machine has mercifully come to a close at long last (barring the inevitable...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar: ‘I’ve Been Trying to Get This Title Shot For so Long’

0
Frankie Edgar is calling for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title shot. This past Saturday night (June 3) Jose Aldo and Max Holloway...
Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje Wants to Fight Conor McGregor in Ireland

0
Former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is the newest addition to the UFC roster and is ready to test himself against No. 6-ranked Michael Johnson...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: I’ll KO Volkan Oezdemir Then Beat Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier

0
Jimi Manuwa has some high expectations for his future in the UFC's light heavyweight division. "The Posterboy" is currently the No. 2-ranked 205-pounder in the...
T.J. Dillashaw UFC

TJ Dillashaw Calls Out Demetrious Johnson For Turning Down Fight With Him

0
UFC flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has no interest in attempting what would be a record-breaking 11th consecutive UFC title defense against TJ...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo Sends Out Statement Following UFC 212 Loss

0
Jose Aldo has spoken following his UFC 212 defeat. This past Saturday night (June 3), Aldo took on Max Holloway inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio...
Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton: ‘Conor McGregor’s Not Going to Hit Floyd Mayweather’

0
Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton isn't giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Hatton knows all about facing...
Load more