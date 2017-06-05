Frankie Edgar: ‘I’ve Been Trying to Get This Title Shot For so Long’

Frankie Edgar is calling for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title shot.

This past Saturday night (June 3) Jose Aldo and Max Holloway went one-on-one in a unification featherweight title bout. Holloway became the undisputed 145-pound title holder via third-round TKO.

Backstage at UFC 212, Edgar told the media that he’s been vying for another title opportunity (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve been trying to get this title shot for so long. Sometimes things are out of my hands. Sometimes I drop the ball in a fight and didn’t get it. Right now I need to worry about things I can do and not what everybody else is doing.”

There may not be a day that passes without someone asking Edgar about a potential change in weight class. “The Answer” feels there’s unfinished business at 145 pounds.

“I’ve been fighting the best guys since I got here, and that’s what I want to do. I want to look back on my career and say I fought the absolute best from every division that I could. I don’t want to lose sight on 145 just yet.”