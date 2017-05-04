Frankie Edgar on Yair Rodriguez Fight: ‘I’m Gonna go Get Some of That Young Blood’

Frankie Edgar is out for Yair Rodriguez’s blood at UFC 211.

“The Answer” and “El Pantera” will do battle inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Edgar will be looking to win his second straight bout, while Rodriguez is going for his ninth straight victory.

Speaking with UFC.com, Edgar said he’s prepared to slow down “El Pantera’s” hype train:

“I’d be stupid not to suspect that (the booking favors Rodriguez), at least. It’s kind of win-win for them. This guy beats me, he catapults up the rankings, but if I beat him, there’s no loss for him because he really wasn’t supposed to win. So I feel like it’s a good way to get his name out there, but I’m looking at it in a different way. I’m like a vampire – I’m gonna go get some of that young blood and steal some of his fans.”

Despite some setbacks, Edgar’s focus has stayed on UFC gold. Having been a champion at lightweight, “The Answer” wants to hold a UFC title again.

“I think I’m always going to be knocking on the door for a title based on what I’ve done and who I am. But yeah, I think Holloway would have to win for me to get that next title shot. I’m not one to root for it, though. Things will play out the way they do and if they don’t, so be it. Ever since I lost that title in 2012, I’ve been gunning for it, and you lose sight of what’s in front of you at times. So right now, I just want to worry about what’s next, keep fighting and stay busy.”