Dana White Says Frankie Edgar Could Replace Holloway or Ortega at UFC 226

Dana White says Frankie Edgar could be a replacement opponent in UFC 226‘s featherweight title bout should anyone pull out.

Max Holloway is scheduled to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega at UFC 226. The bout is expected to serve as the card’s co-main event. This will be Holloway’s second title defense.

Holloway was scheduled to put his gold on the line against Edgar at UFC 222. “Blessed” went down with an injury and Ortega stepped in to face Edgar. “T-City” knocked out “The Answer” in the first round. Edgar quickly rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson just over one month later.

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered and said Edgar would be a good replacement opponent should Holloway or Ortega need to be removed from UFC 226 (via Bloody Elbow):

“If you look at Frankie Edgar right now, the guy’s ranked number three in the world. He’s still right in there, and you know how sh-t happens in this business, man. Ortega’s next, but imagine if anything happens to those guys and Frankie stays in shape, he could absolutely dive in there for a title shot. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

UFC 226 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action goes down on July 7. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier.

A heavyweight grudge match has also been booked for UFC 226. Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will collide. A lightweight clash that was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 223, will now be held at UFC 226. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will share the Octagon with Michael Chiesa.

