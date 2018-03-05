Frankie Edgar Responds to UFC 222 Loss to Brian Ortega

Frankie Edgar is all class following his knockout loss to Brian Ortega.

This past Saturday night (March 3), Edgar took on Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222. “The Answer” was set for a title opportunity and didn’t have to face Ortega but he stepped up nonetheless as the event was in jeopardy. Edgar was knocked out in the opening frame.

Edgar was moving around and stood active. He went for a takedown, but thought better of it as Ortega went hunting for a guillotine choke. “The Answer” was caught with an elbow and his lights were shut off after being hit with an uppercut.

In a Twitter post, Edgar took the time to respond to the loss:

Saturday did not go as planned, congrats to Ortega he definitely got me with some good ones. Thanks to all my peers, my team, my friends, and my fans for their nice words, they don't go unnoticed. All I can do now is dust myself off and get ready to put it all on the line again. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) March 5, 2018

This is the first time Edgar has been stopped in his professional mixed martial arts career. His featherweight title shot against Max Holloway will now go to Ortega. “T-City” is already lobbying for the bout to serve as UFC 226’s co-main event.

