Frankie Edgar & Ricardo Lamas Agree to May Fight on Social Media

Frankie Edgar and Ricardo Lamas have made the job of matchmakers over at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a little easier.

Edgar was the first to suggest a bout with Lamas. He feels it’s a fight that “makes sense.” The feeling was mutual. Lamas appeared excited about the potential match-up saying, “let’s make it happen.”

Edgar recently said he was down to fight “The Bully” in mid May. The big event around that time is UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas. That card will be held inside the American Airlines Center on May 13.

Lamas was more than happy to express his interest in the date. You can see their Twitter conversation below:

@FrankieEdgar sounds good to me! — Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) February 15, 2017

Edgar is a former UFC lightweight title holder. After losing three fights in a row, “The Answer” went on a five-fight tear. He earned three finishes in that stretch. Edgar fell short in a rematch against Jose Aldo for the interim featherweight championship. He recently rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Lamas has gone 4-2 in his last six outings. In that span, “The Bully” has secured wins over Hacran Dias, Dennis Bermudez, Diego Sanchez, and Charles Oliveira. Chad Mendes and Max Holloway handed Lamas the two losses.