Frankie Edgar Says he Doesn’t Need Outside Motivation For UFC 211 Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: Michael Bacos

Frankie Edgar recognizes the dangers that lie ahead on May 13.

Edgar, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, will do battle with Yair Rodriguez. The featherweight tilt takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the UFC 211 card.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Edgar said he has “The Answer” to getting past Rodriguez:

“It’s easy to block out (title talks) because if I don’t get the job done on the 13th none of that talk matters. In order to stay in that talk, I have to do my job. I have to get my hand raised next Saturday and that’s the only thing I’m focused on. Given the style Yair [Rodriguez] brings to the table I think we addressed everything we needed to. Come fight night I don’t think I’m going to see anything we haven’t prepared for.”

Don’t tell Edgar he needs outside motivation. His motivation lies with “El Pantera’s” prediction of a knockout victory.

“I don’t need outside motivation. I kind of know what [the booking] was, but this is the fight game. This is how it works. I don’t feel slighted at all. My motivation is the guy who is standing in my way who says he’s going to beat me and says he’s going to knock me out. He’s saying it just like the last f*cking twenty guys said they were going to do. That’s who I’m going to prove wrong. I’ll be there ready to go in Dallas. Let’s do it.”

