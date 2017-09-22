Frankie Edgar Says He’s Always Knocking on The Door of a Title Shot

Frankie Edgar knows he’s always close to a title opportunity.

“The Answer” is expected to take on Max Holloway in the near future. While nothing has been made official, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White did reveal that the bout is tentatively planned.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Edgar said he’s never out of the title picture:

“I think I’m always knocking on the door to a title shot because I’m fighting whoever they put in front of me. Whether he’s the No. 1 contender, he’s dangerous or his style may give me fits… I just say yes. Then I beat them and beat them soundly. That’s why I am where I am and nobody can take that away from me.”

He then expressed his confidence in receiving another featherweight title shot.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to be fighting for that title and I imagine it’ll happen before the year is out, but it’s not 100 percent yet. I’m just sitting back waiting to get that call.”