Frankie Edgar Says UFC Wants to Build Yair Rodriguez Using His Name

Frankie Edgar isn’t interested in being Yair Rodriguez’s stepping stone.

Yesterday (March 9), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a featherweight scrap that’s been added to the UFC 211 card on May 13. Former UFC lightweight champion Edgar will battle the No. 9 ranked UFC featherweight Rodriguez.

When the bout was revealed, many were excited and others were confused. While a bout between “The Answer” and “El Pantera” is expected to deliver fireworks, there is a feeling that Rodriguez may not be ready for such a challenge at this stage in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

In his last four bouts, Rodriguez has faced Dan Hooker, Andre Fili, Alex Caceres, and B.J. Penn. Meanwhile, Edgar has battled Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, and Jeremy Stephens in his last four outings.

Edgar believes he knows exactly why the UFC booked him to face Rodriguez inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. “The Answer” told Flo Combat that he doesn’t plan on falling to “El Pantera:”