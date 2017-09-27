Frankie Edgar Talks Having Patience Throughout Career

For Frankie Edgar, due time is something to be valued.

Edgar has been a part of many title bouts, but he’s also had many taken away. A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder himself, Edgar believes in the saying, “good things happen to those who wait,” (via Flo Combat):

“I’ve learned to be patient all the time, and my kids probably taught me that over the years. I can’t get upset about things I really can’t control. I feel really good about things right now. I know I’m fighting for that title soon. I just don’t know when. I’m in the gym working and preparing to make sure when that call comes I’ll be ready.”

“The Answer” isn’t ready to walk away from the sport he loves just yet.

“It’s still fun to me it really is. I’m not ready to get a real job, and these young guys keep me motivated because I’m still keeping up with them. I don’t see anything close to an end in sight.”