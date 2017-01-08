Frankie Edgar Thinks Fight With Ricardo Lamas ‘Makes Sense’

Frankie Edgar isn’t quite done with the featherweight division. Despite being 6-2 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) 145-pound division, Edgar has yet to capture featherweight gold. Both losses were to Jose Aldo for the title.

The former UFC lightweight title holder told Severe MMA that’s he’s still in the hunt at his current weight class:

“I still think I’m close to 45’. I believe I’m right there knocking on that door. Obviously, I got to see what happens with Max [Holloway] and Aldo.”

“The Answer” sits at No. 2 on the featherweight rankings. Directly below him is Ricardo Lamas. Edgar said that while he isn’t into singling out a fighter, he is willing to scrap with “The Bully.”

“I’m not one really to call out names or anything like that. I fought everybody. I think the Lamas fight does make sense; he’s the highest ranked, assuming he’s free.”

Edgar admitted that a fight with the sport’s biggest name, Conor McGregor is a goal he’d like to reach. He acknowledged his interim title loss to Aldo put those hopes on hold.

“That was a fight I was looking for a while, and it just didn’t happen. I had an opportunity this summer to be the interim champion and make that happen, but Aldo won it, and didn’t end up fighting Conor. If I won, maybe I could have, who knows? He’s the biggest name our sport has seen. He’s doing great things for the numbers of our sport and everything. He’s a guy I’d definitely like to have on my record before it’s all said and done.”

Many fans have been wondering how Edgar would fare in the bantamweight division. Even Edgar’s coach Mark Henry has said he’d like to see his fighter in the 135-pound division. Edgar isn’t opposed to the move, on one condition.

“I won’t rule out 135 either, if it’s for a title.”