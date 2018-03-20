Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson Targeted for UFC Fight Night Event

The UFC is already working on former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar’s next fight.

The famous saying in the MMA community is that there are no easy fights in the UFC and Edgar is not going to be an exception.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN is reporting that the promotion is looking to book Edgar vs. Cub Swanson at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event.

It was also noted that although Swanson tested free agency after fighting out his previous contract in December, he wants to stay with the promotion and is slated to sign a new contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Edgar, who was originally set to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title at UFC 222 pay-per-view, lost to rising contender Brian Ortega earlier this month in the co-main event. Now, he will have to build up some momentum before getting back in title contention.

On the flip side, Swanson is also coming off a loss to Ortega back in December as he was tapped to a guillotine choke in the second round.

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

A lightweight bout between Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza is scheduled to headline the UFC Fight Night 128 event. Here is the updated card:

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Alex Garcia vs. Ryan LaFlare

Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling

Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller

Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Augusto Mendes

Aspen Ladd vs. Leslie Smith

Uriah Hall vs. opponent TBA

Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis

