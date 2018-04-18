Frankie Edgar Wants to Prove He’s Still an Elite Featherweight

A knockout loss won’t deter Frankie Edgar from staying motivated.

This Saturday night (April 21), Edgar will do battle with Cub Swanson in a rematch. The featherweight scrap will serve as UFC Atlantic City‘s co-main event. The bout is taking place just over one month after Edgar was knocked out by Brian Ortega.

Edgar had sealed a title opportunity against champion Max Holloway. Plans went awry went Holloway went down with an injury. Edgar decided to take a fight with Ortega, which was obviously a risk.

Now, “The Answer” is looking for a quick rebound against a familiar foe. Back in Nov. 2014, Edgar and Swanson shared the Octagon. Edgar earned a dominant fifth-round submission victory.

With the knockout loss still being fresh, many believe Edgar is at a bigger disadvantage this time. “The Answer” doesn’t see it that way and he told UFC.com that he’s looking to prove he’s still a top 145-pounder:

“Everyone changes from fight to fight and when you’ve got some miles on you, you’re gonna change even more. I think he (Swanson) is gonna come in more motivated. Maybe he sees some weakness there he needs to exploit, but he’s gonna realize that I’m the same guy. I’m still motivated, I’m still hungry. I know I had that loss, but it wasn’t like I was getting beat up or anything; I felt I was doing really well in that fight. He (Ortega) caught me with a shot I didn’t see, rocked me pretty good, and that’s just the way it goes. But I’m going out there to prove I’m still the best in this division, or at least one of them.”

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, Edson Barboza will meet former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee. Barboza is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Lee was last seen being submitted by Tony Ferguson. It’ll be interesting to see who can move closer to the top of the mountain.

Also featured on the card, heavyweights Chase Sherman and Justin Willis will compete. Undefeated prospect Brett Johns faces his toughest task yet in Aljamain Sterling. Former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch is also set to mix it up with Thiago Santos. Getting the main card started will be a lightweight tilt between Jim Miller and Dan Hooker.

Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Atlantic City.

Can Frankie Edgar climb back to the top of the featherweight ranks?