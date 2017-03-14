Frankie Edgar: People Want to See Yair Rodriguez Tested Against Me

Former UFC lightweight champion and #2 officially ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar seemed likely to meet #3 ranked Ricardo Lamas.

Both men had recently engaged in the exchange of social media messages Lamas regarding a possible matchup, but it was not to be. Divisional champion Jose Aldo and #1 ranked Max Holloway square off in a title unification fight UFC 212 in June, so many felt the fight followed a logical path in separating Edgar and Lamas as the next title challenger. UFC officials have announced that one of the 145-pound division’s biggest prospects, Yair Rodriguez, will face off with the veteran Edgar.

The New Jersey native appeared on The Anik and Florian Podcast yesterday to discuss the matchup:

“I don’t know. I wanted to fight May 13th. I know [Ricardo] Lamas reached out to me on Twitter a couple of times. I was cool with that fight but the UFC looked like they wanted to go in a different direction. They suggested Yair, and I’m pretty easy so I said, ‘Let’s do it. May 13th sounds pretty good to me.’”

Rodriguez captured the most significant win of his MMA career when he beat UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn in January. The Mexican’s stock would catapult if he could defeat Edgar, and this is something that the older fighter is aware of:

“I don’t know [if it’s a bigger fight]. If it’s any indicator in the buzz I’m getting, I’m definitely getting a lot of buzz. This fight seems like a pretty big fight. People are interested in seeing Yair and testing him against someone like myself. So yeah, the buzz has been great with the media and my social network so maybe it is the bigger fight. To me it doesn’t matter. I’ve still got to show up on May 13th and get the job done.”

UFC 211 is scheduled for May 13th in Dallas, Texas.