Frankie Edgar’s Father Has Passed Away, Fundraiser Announced

Frankie Edgar revealed on Instagram yesterday that his father passed away after a short illness. The family will be holding a fundraiser next week.

Frankie Edgar in 2018

Edgar was finished for the first time in his career at UFC 222 by Brian Ortega. Despite the knockout loss, Edgar has scheduled a quick turnaround bout for April 21st against Cub Swanson. The two fighters previously met in late-2014 when Edgar finished Swanson with a neck crank in the 1st round.

Some are critical of Edgar’s decision to fight so soon after being knocked out. Edgar, however, is not fazed by the critics.

“I don’t care. Cub’s game, I’m game, let’s do it. It doesn’t matter at this point,” Edgar said on the MMA Hour. “It doesn’t really matter who fights who so much. I think this is all timing. If you’re winning fights at the right time, then good things happen.”

As it is, Edgar will be fighting just 49 days after his loss to Ortega and now he has the added strain of a death in the family during the same time period.

As for Swanson, before the rematch with Edgar came about, his deal with the UFC was up and it looked as though his UFC career might be over.

“It got to a point where I really thought that I wasn’t going to re-sign,” Swanson said on the MMA Hour. “I thought that OK, my time is done, it is what it is. For a few months, I thought I was done with the UFC.”

Swanson got the call the UFC wanted him to face Edgar on the 21st, however. He signed a new deal with the company and now has the chance to avenge a loss later this month. Edgar vs Swanson II is scheduled for the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 128 from Atlantic City, New Jersey.