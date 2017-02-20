Freddie Roach Claims Floyd Mayweather Told Him He’d Fight Conor McGregor

The hoopla surrounding a potential boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather continues.

When a report surfaced of Mayweather and McGregor agreeing to terms on a boxing match-up, it got everyone from sports to the mainstream media talking. Those talks were heightened when ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed “Money” told him a deal with McGregor was “very, very close” to being made.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Chairman Anthony Marnell added fuel to the fire when he said there were “real discussions” with “the real players involved” to try to make the deal happen. Mayweather appeared to be the bearer of bad news when he said he was “happily retired.” McGregor didn’t hesitate to troll Mayweather on social media.

Renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach commented on the situation during his appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Roach claimed Mayweather told him he intends on making the deal happen:

“We’re in a different era now. It looks like it’s gonna happen. Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd. But he’s sellable, he’s making some noise. (Mayweather told me) I am gonna fight him and we can all make a lot of money. According to Mayweather, yes. He told me he would fight him. Everything is pointing in that direction right now. At one point, I didn’t think it was possible.”

While Roach was honest in his assessment of McGregor’s chances, he did say that anything can happen in combat sports.