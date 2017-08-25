Freddie Roach is Not Counting Conor McGregor Out Against Floyd Mayweather

Legendary trainer Freddie Roach has claimed that Conor McGregor does have a chance against Floyd Myaweather Jr. on Saturday night

Albeit, a small one.

Roach has trained some of the greatest boxers of the past few decades, with his most famous pupil in recent times being the iconic Filipino Manny Pacquiao. Roach has also worked with UFC welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre and boasts a strong list of world champion boxers to his name.

According to the Wild Card Gym owner, McGregor is not the hopeless case many in the boxing community believe him to be against the 49-0 boxing luminary (via MMAFighting):

“No, I think we’re going to see a fight,” Roach said Thursday on a special on-the-road edition of The MMA Hour. “McGregor is coming to fight. He has two arms, he throws his fists very well, he’s got a big left hand, and he’s not a ground guy so much. He knows the ground game, of course, but he also knows boxing because he spars at my Wildcard West (gym), he spars with a couple of my fighters all the time over there, and one of them is a South African champion and won the world title at one time (Chris Van Heerden), so he’s been in with some quality guys. And I know he beat Paulie (Malignaggi) up a little bit.

“[Mayweather] is a very good boxer, yes, but you can’t just count McGregor out completely because one punch can change everything.”