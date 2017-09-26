Freddie Roach: Legendary Coach to Corner Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217

The esteemed boxing coach, who was instrumental in sealing St-Pierre’s UFC contract, will corner the Canadian icon against Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden in November’s middleweight title clash

Roach believes that St-Pierre will be returning to the UFC a ‘stronger’ fighter:

“He’s getting better and better. He’s a little bigger, a little stronger than he has been in the past because this fight is going to be in a higher weight class. He has a little more weight on him, and he punches with a lot more power,” Roach said in a recent interview with Fight Hub.

The world-renowned coach, who has been instrumental in the careers of boxing legends such as Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, confirmed that he is playing major part in the training camp of the former dominant welterweight champ:

“He did really really well. I’m going to be heading up to Montreal pretty soon. For six weeks, I’ll spend 3 days a week in Montreal, and 4 days here,” he said. “He wants me in the corner. He wants me in the ring, in between rounds, and I said no problem.”

“He’s in with a big tough guy, and it should be action-packed. I’m excited with my first UFC fight.”

“[Michael Bisping] is a tough guy. He comes to fight. I don’t think he’s the best athlete in the world. I think Georges is a much better athlete, and I think that will be the difference in the fight. His athleticism will take him through the fight.

“But it’s not going to be easy though, that’s for sure. The first round, I’m a little worried, because Georges is always a little bit stiff in the first round. Then he gets into the fight as the rounds go on. So early, I’m a little bit worried but I’ll warm him up really good in the dressing room.”