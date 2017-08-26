Freddie Roach Talks Cornering Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach will help Georges St-Pierre prepare for Michael Bisping.

St-Pierrre will challenge Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title on Nov. 4. The title bout takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the main event of UFC 217.

Roach and St-Pierre have worked with each other for years. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Roach said he’ll corner “Rush.” for UFC 217:

“That’s a done deal. We’ve made a deal, I’m going to fly up to Montreal at least three days every week until the fight, and I’ll work with him every day I’m up there.”

