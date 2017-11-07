Freddie Roach Wants GSP to Ditch Middleweight Following Title Win

Georges St-Pierre’s boxing coach Freddie Roach would have his fighter move down in weight if it were up to him.

St-Pierre captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title this past Saturday night (Nov. 4). He submitted Michael Bisping inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Roach said the ideal circumstance is for St-Pierre to move back down in weight:

“I think I would like to go to the lower weight division, back to the weight that he’s more comfortable with and more used to. But the thing is, that might not be available at this point. We do need to work that out with the promoter. One thing about UFC, usually what they say goes. Conor McGregor wants to be the boss now, wants to be the promoter or co-promoter, from what I’ve read about him and so forth. But he does have the contract and I’m sure he has to follow it like everyone else.”