“Free Agent” Conor McGregor Discusses His Various Options

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor confirms that he is ‘open to offers’ following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night

The Irishman did better than many had expected against the 40-year-old ring legend before eventually being stopped in the tenth round.

Speaking after the fight, McGregor opened up on the abundance of options he can look forward to exploring:

“I’m certainly open to hearing what WME-IMG, what they want, and what Showtime wants, and if they want me to come over to boxing then we can talk,” McGregor said (h/t MMAFighting.com). “I’m certainly young. Twenty-nine years of age. I don’t think the boxing world or the fighting world has seen a man as confident as this come in at this age and with this amount of accolades and this amount of records and this amount of revenue generated. So I’m certainly open to all options.”

“I have certainly many contenders in the mixed martial arts game,” he continued. “I have a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz that’s sitting there, I have options.”

“People ask me what’s next. I’m not quite sure what’s next. I have multiple titles in the UFC to think about and I could always continue in the boxing game so what’s next for me is to continue to study and continue to learn.”

McGregor will, for now at least, enjoy some time off from fighting:

“I’m just relishing in it for now,” he said. “I have many options in mixed martial arts. I’m sure there’s options now that will present themselves in the boxing game. Right now I’m a free agent, my name is on the ring. McGregor Sports and Entertainment on a boxing ring, that’s something — I’m very proud of that. So I’ll see what’s next, but I’m open.

“I love competing. I love a good fight. Tonight was a damn good fight and that’s why you’re seeing me up here showing my heart. I enjoyed myself and that’s it. Long may it continue. I can’t tell you exactly what’s next, but know something will be next.”

