Fight Night London Free Fight: Corey Anderson vs Matt Van Buren

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The UFC’s latest teaser features a free fight including headliner Corey Anderson for your viewing pleasure ahead of UFC Fight Night: London. 

Corey Anderson will face Jimi Manuwa in the main event of the UFC’s first visit to the English capital in 2017. Manuway is currently ranked at #4 on the UFC’s official website, while Anderson sits three places behind him at #7. The contest will cap a night which will also be notable as the final appearance for local boy Brad Pickett following a long career in MMA.

Back in 2014, Anderson made his debut against Matt Van Buren on The Ultimate Fighter Season 19 Finale. The bout began with both men extending and exchanging, with Anderson landing heavy right-hand shots. Van Buren appeared to suffer from his opponents hard shots…spoiler over.

You can watch the full video, above.

