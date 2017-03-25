UFC 210 Free Fight: Watch Chris Weidman Take on Vitor Belfort

Chris Weidman took on Vitor Belfort at UFC 187 in his fourth UFC middleweight title defence back in May 2015.

Weidman is currently at two straight losses in his career, having lost his title to Luke Rockhold in December 2015, and suffering a stunning knockout to Yoel Romero at UFC 205 in December 2016. his career he looks to get back on track when he faces Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event at UFC 210 live on Pay-Per-View.

Weidman will be hoping for a better outing when he faces Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York on April 8.

Go back in time to when Weidman reigned over the middleweight division.

Check out the video of Weidman vs. Belfort above.