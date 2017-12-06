Free Fight: Cub Swanson Claims ‘Fight of the Night’ in Win vs. Dennis Siver

This Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 123, Cub Swanson looks to cement his standing in the featherweight division with a victory over the unbeaten Brian Ortega.

Swanson and Ortega headline the show from Fresno, California and the Save Mart Center, with the main event airing live on FOX Sports 1.

As a way to help promote the bout, the UFC has released a fight replay featuring Swanson in action from 2013 against Dennis Siver at UFC 162. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors, as Swanson scored a third round knockout victory.

Swanson’s win came during a six-fight win streak for the fighter, as he would go on to defeat Jeremy Stephens later that year before a 2014 five-round loss to Frankie Edgar via submission.

All four of Swanson’s recent wins have come via decision since a 2015 submission loss to current UFC champion Max Holloway.