UFC 210 Free Fight: Gegard Mousasi vs Thiago Santos

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Gegard Mousasi faced Thiago Santos at UFC 200 in July 2016 and will aim to fight himself into recognition for a title against Chris Weidman in UFC 210’s co-main event. 

Former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Mousasi was the favorite heading into the bout with Santos, who . The Dutch-Armenian was 3-2 in his 5 bouts leading into the fight with the Brazilian, and needed a big performance on the UFC’s biccentennial event in order to establish himself as a genuine threat among the shark-infested waters of the stacked middleweight division.

Santos was 4-1 in his former 5 fights prior to meeting Mousasi, with a first round knockout of Nate Marquardt at UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil in May setting him up well for the bout. Santos had gained entry into the UFC upon appearing on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 as part of “Team Werdum”.

For those who missed the fight first time round, check out the full bout above (with no spoilers).

LATEST NEWS

Megan Anderson Crowned Undisputed Invicta FC Featherweight Champion

0
Megan Anderson can now call herself the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion. Back in Jan. 2017, Anderson finished Charmaine Tweet in the second round to...
UFC 210

Misha Cirkunov Picks Daniel Cormier to Edge Out Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Close Contest

0
Misha Cirkunov may very well one day be in line to challenge for the title which will be contested by Daniel Cormier and Anthony...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader: ‘I Don’t Think Too Many People Can B*tch About’ Immediate Title Shot

0
Ryan Bader doesn't believe many people would take issue with him getting an immediate shot at the Bellator light heavyweight title. A title bout between...
video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to The Latest Conor McGregor Trash Talk

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. addresses comments made by Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman promises to knock out the boxing legend. "TBE", or "The Best Ever" for...
Reza Madadi

Reza Madadi Eyeing Retirement Fight in Stockholm

0
The end appears to be near for Reza Madadi's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With 19 professional MMA bouts and a record of 14-5,...