UFC 210 Free Fight: Gegard Mousasi vs Thiago Santos

Gegard Mousasi faced Thiago Santos at UFC 200 in July 2016 and will aim to fight himself into recognition for a title against Chris Weidman in UFC 210’s co-main event.

Former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Mousasi was the favorite heading into the bout with Santos, who . The Dutch-Armenian was 3-2 in his 5 bouts leading into the fight with the Brazilian, and needed a big performance on the UFC’s biccentennial event in order to establish himself as a genuine threat among the shark-infested waters of the stacked middleweight division.

Santos was 4-1 in his former 5 fights prior to meeting Mousasi, with a first round knockout of Nate Marquardt at UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil in May setting him up well for the bout. Santos had gained entry into the UFC upon appearing on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 as part of “Team Werdum”.

For those who missed the fight first time round, check out the full bout above (with no spoilers).