Jimi Manuwa: One of the light heavyweight division’s most powerful punchers will square off against TUF 19 champion Corey Anderson on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set for its return to England’s capital city for this Saturday (March 18) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Topping the bill is a light heavyweight clash between England’s Manuwa and the durable Corey Anderson. Manuwa turned things around following a devastating knockout loss to Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 191 by convincingly finishing former light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint-Preux at UFC 204 last year.

You can watch the full video Fight Night London Free Fight: Jimi Manuwa vs Ovince Saint Preux, above.