Luke Rockhold served notice in the UFC’s middleweight division back in 2015 when he submitted Lyoto Machida.

Rockhold would go on to face Chris Weidman for the title, winning it with a fourth round TKO victory in 2015.

Later this month, Rockhold – also an ex-Strikeforce champion – returns to action at UFC Fight Night 116 when he meets David Branch in the main event. The bout marks the first fight for the American Kickboxing Academy fighter since losing the belt to Michael Bisping.