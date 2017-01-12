Free! UFC Fight Pass Preview Offered This Coming Weekend

With three events set over the course of the coming weekend, MMA fans who are not currently subscribers to UFC Fight Pass are in luck.

UFC officials announced a free-preview weekend for the digital streaming service that kicks off at 11:59 p.m. ET this evening and runs through Sunday at midnight ET. UFC Fight Pass costs $9.99 per month or $7.99 a month if paid in full for a year.

With the preview set, fans will be able to watch TKO 37: Rivals Friday night, Invicta FC 21 Saturday and the early prelims to UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday. The library will also be made available for viewing, which includes past pay-per-views, fight cards and reality series episodes.

“This is a thank you to our fans,” UFC Senior Vice President and UFC Fight Pass General Manager Eric Winter said. “In 2016, Fight Pass live-streamed over 100 fight cards live and exclusively, and we’re excited to begin the new year by showcasing the first of many action packed weekends on Fight Pass.”