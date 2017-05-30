Fresh off Athlete Retreat Statements, Leslie Smith Booked vs. Lina Lansberg

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Leslie Smith, a former Invicta FC champion who made waves with her comments towards Reebok and the UFC during the recent Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, will face Lina Lansberg this summer at UFC Fight Night 113.

Smith (8-7-1) has gone an even 3-3 since signing with the UFC. She has won two of her last three overall vs. Rin Nakai and Irene Aldana.

Lansberg (7-2) is 1-1 with the promotion, including a victory over Lucie Pudilova. In her Octagon debut, the 35-year-old Swedish fighter lost to Cris Cyborg via second round TKO.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 from Glasgow, Scotand and the SSE Hydro. In the main event, Gunnar Nelson meets Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Latest MMA News

video

Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva Named to ESPN’s “Top 100 Most Famous Athletes”...

0
Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, current lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor and ex-titleholder Anderson Silva were all named by ESPN to a recent...
video

ONE Championship 56 Receives Vitaly Bigdash-Aung La N Sang

0
Over the weekend, Vitaly Bigdash was called out by reigning ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. While many would love to see Askren taken on the...
video

Fresh off Athlete Retreat Statements, Leslie Smith Booked vs. Lina Lansberg

0
Leslie Smith, a former Invicta FC champion who made waves with her comments towards Reebok and the UFC during the recent Athlete Retreat in...
video

Handful of New Fights Scheduled for UFC on FOX 25

0
The fight card for UFC on FOX 25 in July is quickly coming together, as the promotion recently announced three official bouts. Ryan LaFlare squares...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano: ‘I am Sitting Here Guaranteeing Now I’m Going to be The Champion’

0
Cat Zingano is confident that she will capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. Zingano is currently the seventh ranked UFC women's bantamweight. She holds finishes...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘I Gotta See my Land, I Gotta See What’s...

0
Episode two of UFC 212 Embedded has arrived. The episode begins with current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Jose Aldo hitting the mits...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway: ‘People Keep Saying I’m The Future, But I’m The Present’

0
When people say Max Holloway is the future, he doesn't agree because he feels he's already arrived. The interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title...
Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz Impressed With Damian Stasiak After UFC Fight Night 109

0
Pedro Munhoz gives credit to his tough adversary at UFC Fight Night 109. This past Sunday (May 28), Munhoz battled Damian Stasiak on the preliminary...
Nordine Taleb

Nordine Taleb on UFC Fight Night 109 Bout: ‘I’m Not Satisfied, But It’s a...

0
Nordine Taleb isn't thrilled with how his last bout played out, but he'll take the win. Taleb competed this past Sunday (May 28) inside the...
Bojan Velickovic

Bojan Velickovic on Finishing Nico Musoke: ‘I’m Really Happy That I Did That’

0
Bojan Velickovic's comeback victory over Nico Musoke is one he won't soon forget. Musoke looked to be up two rounds when a shot from Velickovic...
Load more