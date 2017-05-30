Fresh off Athlete Retreat Statements, Leslie Smith Booked vs. Lina Lansberg

Leslie Smith, a former Invicta FC champion who made waves with her comments towards Reebok and the UFC during the recent Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, will face Lina Lansberg this summer at UFC Fight Night 113.

Smith (8-7-1) has gone an even 3-3 since signing with the UFC. She has won two of her last three overall vs. Rin Nakai and Irene Aldana.

Lansberg (7-2) is 1-1 with the promotion, including a victory over Lucie Pudilova. In her Octagon debut, the 35-year-old Swedish fighter lost to Cris Cyborg via second round TKO.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 from Glasgow, Scotand and the SSE Hydro. In the main event, Gunnar Nelson meets Santiago Ponzinibbio.