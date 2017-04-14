Fresh off Bellator 177 Victory, Daniel Weichel Wants Bellator 178 Seat

Daniel Weichel scored his fourth consecutive win Friday at Bellator 177, defeating John Teixeira in the co-main event in Budapest, Hungary.

On the heels of that performance, coupled with 11 wins in his last 12 fights, Weichel believes he is next in line for the featherweight title.

Daniel Straus is set to defend his belt against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire next Friday at Bellator 178, and Weichel wants a cage-side seat to see it happen.

“I’m hoping that Bellator brings me to Mohegan Sun next week and puts me cage side so I can see who I will get to beat up next when Straus and ‘Pitbull’ fight,” Weichel said.

The 32-year-old from Michelstadt, Germany was competing in front of a pro-Weichel crowd that made the long journey to see him live.

“I have to give a big shout out to all of my friends and family that drove 17-to-18 hours from Frankfurt and Cologne to be here and support me,” he said. “They’ve been there for me and believed in me since day one and it’s difficult for me to even put into words how much it means to have them in my corner. I have to thank Bellator for putting me on this card and giving them the opportunity to come and watch me fight.

Teixeira fell to 21-2 with the loss, as both defeats have come in Bellator and via split decision. Weichel was complimentary of his opponent following the 15-minute battle.

“‘Macapa’ is definitely a tough opponent,” Weichel said. “He was almost undefeated coming into this with only one loss and I took him as seriously as I can take an opponent. At this time I treat everyone I fight as if it’s a championship fight.

“I think he is one of the top featherweight opponents that I could face so I’m pretty happy that I was able to beat him.”