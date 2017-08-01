Froch Warns Mayweather: Do Not Let Boxing Down in ‘Mission Impossible’

By
Adam Haynes
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Tom Szczerbowski of USA TODAY Sports

Former boxing middleweight world champion Carl Froch is of the opinion that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a foregone conclusion

That has not stopped the Englishman from urging Mayweather to uphold the respectability of boxing when he enters the ring against McGregor on Aug 26, however.

Froch, who enjoyed an impressive career inside the ropes prior to taking up punditry upon his retirement from the sport, spoke on Sky Sports on Monday. The Nottingham, England-native claimed that McGregor is out of his depth, but claimed that he was excited nonetheless:

“Anybody who knows anything about boxing doesn’t give Conor McGregor a chance.

“I thoroughly expect Floyd Mayweather to win, but he’d better not let the world of boxing down. I hope he wins it for boxing but this is an amazing event and I can’t wait for it.

“McGregor’s got to land something, a punch, quite hard and hurtful early on to be within any chance but anyone who knows boxing isn’t giving him a chance.

“This is a Mission: Impossible.”

