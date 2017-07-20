Front Street Fights Champion Czar Sklavos Retires From MMA

Czar Sklavos has decided to call it a career.

With a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 13-5, Sklavos has retired. The Front Street Fights flyweight champion made the announcement on his Facebook page. “The Gunfighter” ends his career with a TKO win over Casey Johnson.

Check out Sklavos’ statement below:

“I’ve decided that I’m retiring from professional fighting. I’ve had a great career that has taken me to a lot of different places where I’ve met a lot of good people. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me train and supported me throughout my career. This doesn’t mean you won’t see me on the mats, I still love training. The time is right for me. Again thank you all!”