FS1 Airing ‘Countdown’ to UFC 209 This Sunday (Feb. 26)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

UFC 209 is getting the “Countdown” treatment.

Fight fans will have to wait until March 4 to see two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titles on the line. There is something a little closer, however. This Sunday (Feb. 26) at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will air the UFC 209 “Countdown” show.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a promo video hyping up the “Countdown” show. UFC 209 is going to be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title rematch between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

An interim lightweight title bout serves as the co-main event. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will finally go head-to-head for the interim gold. The winner will likely face reigning champion Conor McGregor in a unification bout later this year.

You can read the description for the “Countdown” show below:

“UFC 209 Countdown goes inside the lives of four athletes on the brink of championship greatness. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson fought to a thrilling five-round draw in November and must now dig even deeper to find what it will take to win in their upcoming rematch. Plus, dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 23-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated match-up with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.”

UFC 209 Countdownvideo

