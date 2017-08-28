Full Card Salaries For Mayweather vs. McGregor Revealed

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor has wrapped up and the full card salaries are now known to the public.
Mayweather easily walked away as the top earner with $100 million. McGregor earned $30 million. The rest of the boxers on the card failed to hit the million mark in disclosed pay.
Gervonta Davis nabbed $600,000 after defeating Francisco Fonseca. Fonseca earned $35,000.
Badou Jack took home $750,000. His opponent Nathan Cleverly made $100,000.
Check out the rest of the disclosed salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):
Main Card
Floyd Mayweather ($100 million) def. Conor McGregor ($30 million)
Gervonta Davis ($600,000) def. Francisco Fonseca ($35,000)
Badou Jack ($750,000) def. Nathan Cleverly ($100,000)
Andrew Tabiti ($100,000) def. Steve Cunningham ($100,000)
Undercard
Yordenis Ugas ($50,000) def. Thomas Dulorme ($75,000)
Juan Herladez ($12,500) def. Jose Miguel Borrego ($5,000)
Antonio Hernandez ($7,000) def. Kevin Newman ($7,500)
Savannah Marshall ($5,000) def. Sydney LeBlanc ($3,500)