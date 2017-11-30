Gabi Garcia Claims a Fan Assaulted her in Los Angeles [VIDEO]

Gabi Garcia took to social media on Wednesday to say that she was the victim of an assault carried out by a fan while in downtown Los Angeles

The Brazilian claimed that she was in LA to finalize a medical relating to her upcoming RIZIN fight next month in Tokyo, Japan.

Garcia said she had entered the office of the building she was set to have her MRI work carried out. Upon finishing, the BJJ star claims that there was a man was waiting for her who had attempted to get her to punch him in the face. Garcia refused before the man kicked her in the legs.

Garcia displayed a bruise on her leg which she attributes to the incident.

You can watch Gaby Garcia’s account of the altercation in the video above.