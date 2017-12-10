Gabriel Benitez Outclasses Jason Knight For Three Rounds

Round 1:

Knight comes in hard and Benitez lands a nice leg kick to start things off. A nice body kick lands for Benitez and Knight eats a leg kick before landing a huge right hand. Knight now comes in on a huge takedown but Benitez is right back up to his feet. Benitez screams out and the doctor is called in. A point is taken from Knight for allegedly biting. Another body kick lands for Benitez and Knight comes in on a takedown attempt against the cage. The fight gets down but Benitez is on top. Knight pulls up his famed rubber guard and works to lock up an arm. He gets to his feet as Benitez allows him to stand. A nice leg kick lands for Benitez and Knight isn’t able to find his range. Knight eats a nice few strikes from Benitez now. A straight left lands for Benitez and Knight’s takedown attempt is stuffed. A high kick from Knight is blocked and he lands a lead overhand as the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

A nice right hand lands for Knight but Benitez is the smoother and cleaner striker thus far. A big takedown from Knight and he has Benitez against the cage but he’s able to stand. Knight still presses on Benitez, tries to throw, but Benitez ends up on top. Knight almost traps an arm again but Benitez stands up and wants no part of it. A leg kick lands for Benitez and Knight still struggles to find his range. Some body shots land for Benitez and an eye poke from Knight stops the action. A front kick to the body backs up Knight a bit, but he continues to press forward. Benitez is landing some nice counter shots. Knight comes inside again but continues to get tagged by counter shots. Knight has nothing for him on the feet. A leg kick from Benitez and the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

A head kick lands for Benitez and Knight lands a nice right hand in return. Benitez is doing a great job of sticking and moving off counter shots. Knight simply can’t find a rhythm. A nice left hand lands for Benitez and Knight fails on a takedown attempt. A head-kick lands for Benitez and Knight isn’t really fighting back, although he isn’t getting lit up terrible. Benitez takes him down and stands right back up. A scramble ensues and Knight locks up a leg to end the round but can’t do anything with it.

Official Result: Gabriel Benitez def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)