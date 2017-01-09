Cody Garbrandt: Dominick Cruz ‘Don’t Want’ Rematch

Dominick Cruz is no longer a champion, but he is only one fight away from reclaiming his title lost to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

The Alliance MMA legend lost his unbeaten UFC record to Garbrandt, who was unranked at the start of 2016, and unfancied by most to beat the man who had not lost a fight since 2007 (to Urijah Faber). If there is an ex-champion who is worthy of an immediate rematch, surely it is the ex-bantamweight king.

Garbrandt recently responded to a question on Twitter regarding a potential rematch with the 31 year old, indicating that it will not happen. The 25 year old Sacramento based fighter claims that he was willing to book a second fight with Cruz, but had his advances rejected.

I tried to, he don't want it!! https://t.co/40NAvBtV4H — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 8, 2017

Cruz is yet to give any clues as to his return to the octagon, or his intentions to reclaim his 135 pound strap. Garbrandt, on the other hand, is already looking to meet established UFC superstars in 145 pound king Jose Aldo, or a catchweight bout with Conor McGregor.

“No Love” will have a number of bantamweight fighters vying for his newly acquired title, with one name in particular standing out above the rest.

TJ Dillashaw’s dispatching of John Lineker at UFC 207 should in theory elevate him to contention, but the champion has gone on record, much to Dillashaw’s frustration, to claim that the bout “does not make sense“.