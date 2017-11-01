Garbrandt Claims Defending Dillashaw Against McGregor Almost Ended His UFC Career

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt revealed that sticking up for TJ Dillashaw against Conor McGregor could have seen him exit the promotion

Garbrandt told BT Sports’ Caroline Pearce that his infamous rush on McGregor in defense of one-time Team Alpha Male teammate and now arch-rival TJ Dillashaw was not well received.

The Ultimate Fighter 22 between Team McGregor and Team Faber will always be remembered for McGregor’s “snake in the grass” slur and Garbrandt’s fierce reaction to McGregor. “No Love” claims that things could have been a lot different for him and his career if UFC top brass decided to react negatively to his actions:

“TJ was dishonest to the whole team and lied to us, all the way up to the point where I was almost getting kicked out of the UFC for sticking up for him against Conor,” Garbrandt claimed. “Dana [White] called and Lorenzo [Fertitta] called Urijah [Faber]. I didn’t have a big name for myself, but when someone asks you to fight, I’m sticking up for TJ. He was a teammate, and Team Alpha Male is like a family – I love that team and would do anything for it.

“So I stuck up for TJ and almost lost my UFC contract while this guy was lying to us. That’s why I have so much animosity towards him.”