MMA Fighter’s Garbrandt-Style Showboating Theatrics Gets Him KO’d

By
Adam Haynes
-
1

While certainties other than death or taxes are often hard to come by in life, you can put money on MMA fighter Joe Harding thinking twice about imitating Cody Garbrandt next time he fights.

We all saw “that dance” when Garbrandt convincingly took the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz.

Harding was taking on opponent John Segas at the British Challenge Mixed Martial Arts event recently in Colchester, England. For the majority of the two full rounds he lasted in the BCMMA interim featherweight title fight, Harding mixed up some clean shots with some over-the-top dancing and cockiness.

Enough was clearly enough come round three, and then Segas saw his window…

Not one Harding will want to show the grandchildren.

Watch the full clip above, to see the spectacular KO.

