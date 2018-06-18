Garry Tonon Blasts Colby Covington, Calls Him a Coward

Colby Covington is perhaps the most controversial fighter in the world right now. He has found a unique way of talking trash not only to his opponents but to other fighters as well. From roasting fighters for missing weight to revealing the plot of Avengers: infinity war, Colby has done everything. He recently won the UFC interim welterweight belt after defeating former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC 225.

During a recent interview with MMA Roasted podcast, he was asked about Brazilian jiu-jitsu to which he replied that he was a “super black belt” and said that the BJJ belt system is like a Ponzi scheme further adding that the fundamentals of martial arts are a hoax.

Then he was asked by Adam Hunter how he would do against black belts at ATT or someone like Garry Tonon. Colby replied that he is the best grappler ever and that Garry Tonon sucks. He added that Tonon was submitted by Antonio Carlos with a flying triangle and it’d be an easy match-up for him.

Gary Tonnon who is a black belt in BJJ and is one of the original members of the famous Danaher Death Squad, responded in series of tweets taking a jibe at Colby Covington:

If I have the balls to call someone out, say they suck, and that I will submit them publicly, I'll have the balls to prove it. @ColbyCovMMA does not, he's a quivering infant who hides behind his words. He talks about being a great American, what's so great about being a coward? pic.twitter.com/3tM3kimp1e — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) June 17, 2018

Tonon openly called out Colby to a grappling match and even said he’ll get a tattoo of Colby on a rather interesting part of his body if he is defeated:

If @ColbyCovMMA actually shows up and can submit me, I'll get a tattoo of Colby Tea bagging me while I'm crying on my ass cheek. — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) June 15, 2018

Garry Tonon is currently fighting in the ONE Championship winning his professional MMA debut with a TKO. It would be interesting to see how he will do against a former IBJJF no-gi champion.

We’ll have to wait and see how Colby replies, but right now he should be more focused on his welterweight title bout with Tyron Woodley.

Who do you think wins in a grappling match, Colby or Garry?