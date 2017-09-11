Gavin Tucker Asks Fans to ‘Stop Blaming The Ref’ for UFC 215 Fight

Unlike UFC president Dana White, opponent Rick Glenn and countless others on social media, Gavin Tucker does not blame referee Kyle Cardinal for anything.

Cardinal caught a lot of attention for allowing the Glenn-Tucker fight to continue. But Tucker posted on Facebook that he never wanted it stopped and that Cardinal even visited him in the hospital to check up on the fighter.

“I’ll keep it short and sweet. I lost on Saturday. Stop blaming the ref for a bad call,” he wrote. “That man let me go out on my shield. He visited while I was in the hospital and apologized. Was him and i in that cage. I didn’t stop fighting. He saw that. He should sleep easy.

“I have four broken bones in my face. The first which started on the jaw in (round) 1 and the fight went down for me from there. I have 2 fractured orbital and another vertical fracture in the jaw according to the x ray/CT scan. The heartbreak of losing hurts much worse. Throughout the day I wiped a lot of blood off my cheek and I can’t say for sure there weren’t some tears in there.

“I fought w blurred vision and 3 different Rick Glenn’s kicked the fuck out of me for the last two (rounds). (I tried to hit the one in the middle) congrats to my opponent. I hope you go far because I plan on seeing you again.

“I fought my heart out. I’m a rare breed of straight savage and I don’t need social media to tell me that. However…I am appreciative of all the support I received on here. Which is why I’m writing this. I have no excuses and won’t stand for anyone making them for me. That’s not how the north folk get it done.”