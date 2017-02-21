Gavin Tucker on UFC Debut: ‘I Wanted a Finish, But Sam Sicilia is Tough’

Gavin Tucker is glad to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one.

This past Sunday night (Feb. 19), Tucker took on Sam Sicilia on the main card of a UFC Fight night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The action was held inside the Scotiabank Centre. Tucker defeated Sicilia by unanimous decision.

Before stepping inside the Octagon for the first time, the “Guv’Nor” had mostly competed for Extreme Cage Combat. He won the promotion’s featherweight title back in Feb. 2015 against Bo Harris. He finished Chris Coggins in 37 seconds in his only title defense.

At the UFC Fight Night 105 post-fight press conference, Tucker expressed his excitement on making his UFC debut. He also said the level of enthusiasm he showed inside the Octagon wasn’t meant to taunt his opponent (via MMAJunkie.com):