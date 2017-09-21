Gegard Mousasi Asked For Alexander Shlemenko to be Drug Tested

Gegard Mousasi is taking precautions before doing battle with Alexander Shlemenko.

In 2015, Shlemenko was suspended for three years due to failing a drug test. The former Bellator middleweight champion appealed the decision and his suspension was lifted. He’s had five bouts since returning to active competition.

Mousasi recently requested that Shlemenko be drug tested before he heads into their Bellator 185 bout on Oct. 20. The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations decided to go through with the drug testing, but insist that it was their decision.

Mousasi recently spoke on the matter (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Let’s be honest: He’s been caught for 50 times the testosterone amount of a normal human being, so he definitely has cheated before. But this time, he tested clean. So far, so good. I want to have fighters that are clean. I’m a clean fighter, so I want my opponent to be clean.”