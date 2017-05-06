Gegard Mousasi Asks Why The Media Portrayed Ronda Rousey as One of The Best

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Gegard Mousasi is scratching his head over the media’s portrayal of Ronda Rousey during her unbeaten run.

Mousasi, who is a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion and fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight, is speaking out in regards to “Rowdy’s” reign at the top. For a time, Rousey was considered to be the best female fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA). The assessment was thought of to be fair as she was finishing most of her opponents in the first round via armbar.

The success came crashing down when Rousey suffered back-to-back finishes at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. While her run in the UFC has likely come to an end, many will remember Rousey for paving the way for women in the promotion.

Speaking with Today in Singapore, Mousasi said he didn’t agree with the praise “Rowdy” received from the media (via MMAFighting.com):

“She’s a good fighter, she has the mentality of a fighter, but she doesn’t have the skills of a stand-up fighter. How can the media make her one of the best fighters when she can’t even kick or punch? That’s like Serena Williams [playing] without a backhand. How do they make her the greatest fighter of all time?”

