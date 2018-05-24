Gegard Mousasi Considering Retirement Once Bellator Contract Expires

Gegard Mousasi may hang up his gloves sooner than we think.

Mousasi is set to challenge Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho for the 185-pound gold tomorrow night (May 25). The championship tilt will serve as Bellator 200‘s main event. It’ll air on The Paramount Network via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET.

“The Dreamcatcher” has already had a bevy of success in mixed martial arts, capturing light heavyweight gold under Strikeforce and DREAM. He also held the middleweight title under the DREAM promotion. On top of that, he went 9-3 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Mousasi revealed that he may be happy with walking away from the sport once his Bellator contract comes to an end:

“After five fights — it’s gonna take two, three years — I’m gonna be a little bit older. I was thinking for retirement, to be honest, after five fights. Fighting is always a risky business; it’s not the easiest way to make money. You have to think about your health. You don’t want to have brain damage and all that stuff. That fight, it made me stop for a while, a little bit, maybe.”

Mousasi made his Bellator debut back in Oct. 2017. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Shlemenko in a close battle. Some even believe that Shlemenko should’ve been awarded the decision.

“The Dreamcatcher” took some time off to allow his eye to heal. Now he finds himself headlining a card featuring an English phenom and a former Bellator light heavyweight champion. In the co-main event of Bellator 200, Michael Page will meet David Rickles. Also featured on the card is former 205-pound title holder Phil Davis taking on Linton Vassell.

