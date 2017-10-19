Gegard Mousasi Growing Tired of Cutting Down to 185 Pounds

Gegard Mousasi admits that the weight cut to 185 pounds hasn’t gotten any easier.

Mousasi is set to take on Alexander Shlemenko tomorrow night (Oct. 20) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It’ll be Mousasi’s Bellator debut.

“The Dreamcatcher” has said that he hopes to capture both the middleweight and light heavyweight title in Bellator. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Mousasi said that he can’t cut down to middleweight for much longer:

“The weight cut is too much. As you get older, it’s too much. I’ve done this too many times. You get tired of it. But middleweight is where I perform at my best. First Shlemenko this week, and then I can look forward to the title shot. After that, if I achieve that, light heavyweight.”