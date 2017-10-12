Gegard Mousasi: ‘I Was a Small Fish in The UFC, I’m a Big Fish in Bellator’

Gegard Mousasi believes he made the right decision to sign with Bellator.

Mousasi gambled on himself by fighting out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. He did so in the biggest fight of his UFC run. Mousasi ended up earning a TKO victory over former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman.

“The Dreamcatcher” then found himself in negotiations with the UFC and Bellator. After sorting out the pros and cons, Mousasi decided to jump ship and signed with Bellator. He’ll make his debut for the promotion on Oct. 20 against Alexander Shlemenko at Bellator 185.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Mousasi explained why he’s satisfied with Bellator already:

“Life is easier. I was able to bring my friends also into Bellator. The treatment that I’m getting is great. I feel Bellator has space to grow, not only with me, but also as a company. I was a small fish in the UFC. I’m a big fish in Bellator. That’s why I want to do my part to grow with Bellator. There’s a connection that I don’t have with UFC. It’s a company, like a factory. With Bellator, it’s more that I’m part of the family, and I’m doing the best I can to grow with the family.”