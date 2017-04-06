Gegard Mousasi: ‘I’m Way Too Technical For Chris Weidman’

Gegard Mousasi feels prepared for Chris Weidman’s pressure.

Mousasi, who holds the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings, battles Weidman who is just ahead at the fourth position. The two will collide in the co-main event of UFC 210 this Saturday night (April 8). A win for “The Dreamcatcher” would put him higher on the rankings than he’s ever been, but it’s also the last fight on his UFC contract.

Mousasi wants to focus more on the fight than his potential impact on free agency. He told the media (via MMAJunkie.com), that he’s got too much going for him for “All-American” to overcome: