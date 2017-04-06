Gegard Mousasi: ‘I’m Way Too Technical For Chris Weidman’

Gegard Mousasi feels prepared for Chris Weidman’s pressure.
Mousasi, who holds the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings, battles Weidman who is just ahead at the fourth position. The two will collide in the co-main event of UFC 210 this Saturday night (April 8). A win for “The Dreamcatcher” would put him higher on the rankings than he’s ever been, but it’s also the last fight on his UFC contract.
Mousasi wants to focus more on the fight than his potential impact on free agency. He told the media (via MMAJunkie.com), that he’s got too much going for him for “All-American” to overcome:
“My stand-up is better, and this is no wrestling fight. I worked a lot on my takedown defense – I don’t need to be a wrestler. I just need to defend it. This is MMA – this is very different from wrestling. I’m expecting a tough fight. If he makes mistakes and I can finish him, I’ll do that. He has heavy hands – he’s not afraid to throw punches. He’s going to make it difficult, but I’m way too technical for him. The longer the fight goes in the stand-up, the worse he’s going to do. He’s going to do good in the first couple minutes, but even an amateur can box for a couple rounds with a pro. I’m confident in my game plan for what I’m going to do.”